3 tips on what to do if you’re lacking motivation at home

Working from home can be great for some people, but not so great for others.

Most of us are saving money on not commuting and not spending money in the canteen every day, but on the other side of things, we’re at the risk of getting distracted by Netflix and not having any of our work friends to natter with.

We all have those days where we can’t be bothered working but sadly, bills have to be paid. Here are three tips on how you can ensure that you stay motivated throughout the day by some women that have spent some time working from home the past couple of months:

Take a walk

Emma Hull, PR Executive at Liberty Marketing, says:

“Morning walks really set the day right, I feel. Some days, it’s nice to wake up half an hour earlier and take a stroll around the block. Plus, this also means that you wake up and get ready for the day too – get changed, brush your teeth etc, rather than having the whole “I’m not going to work so I can stay in my pyjamas” attitude.”

Dedicated workspace

Georgia Crabtree, Content Writer at Happy Beds, says:

“I find it near impossible to work while in bed, as I just end up getting way too comfortable and end up taking a nap. Oops! The best thing that you can do is work outside your bedroom and set up your own workstation. This also means that you won’t associate your bedroom with work too, and it can be a place that you fully relax!”

To-do lists

Bella Adams, Marketing Manager at Aura Ads, says:

“There’s nothing more satisfying than creating a to-do list and ticking the tasks off as the day goes by. It means you’re never twiddling your thumbs thinking about what to do next as you have a clear list of your priorities and daily tasks. I find without the list, I end up faffing a lot more throughout the day.”

