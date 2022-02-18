3 ways to unleash your potential and be great!

“I know for sure: Your journey begins with a choice to get up, step out, and live fully.”

Oprah Winfrey

When I started my coaching and mentoring business it was to help women to ‘unleash their potential’, to help them to discover the greatness within themselves and was based on other women’s experiences and my own of not realising sooner what we uniquely brought to the table of life.

Women are notoriously known for not always appreciating who and what they are and how to unleash it and let the world know! Christine L. Exley and Judd B. Kessler’s new research highlighted that men are more comfortable with self-promotion than women. When asked to describe their performance on a test, women reported that they performed worse than men, when on average the scores were the same.

My background is in marketing and communications and we always talk about the USP of a product or service, the unique selling proposition, basically what makes your product or service better or different than your competitor! It sounds so simple, but if we compare that to women, it’s not always easy for women to acknowledge or bring out what is amazing inside of them. And let me just say amazing is different to everyone, every woman’s potential will be different and based on each woman’s own unique talents.

So what does unleashing your potential mean? Well I always say that the process of unleashing your potential starts with realising what you have within, it starts from identifying and saying the good and amazing things about yourself.

Here are my 3 tips for unleashing your potential:

To start to unleash your potential, try answering honestly these questions about yourself…

What am I good at?

What professional skills do I have?

What do I know how to do well?

What sets me apart?

If you’re that person that really finds it hard to see the greatness in themselves try asking a trusted friend who knows you very well and can help you to answer these questions.