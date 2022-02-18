0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
18/02/2022
, ,

3 ways to unleash your potential and be great!

Home > Career Development > Professional development > 3 ways to unleash your potential and be great!

happy woman smiling, empowerment, Divine Empowerment

“I know for sure: Your journey begins with a choice to get up, step out, and live fully.”

Oprah Winfrey

When I started my coaching and mentoring business it was to help women to ‘unleash their potential’, to help them to discover the greatness within themselves and was based on other women’s experiences and my own of not realising sooner what we uniquely brought to the table of life.

Women are notoriously known for not always appreciating who and what they are and how to unleash it and let the world know! Christine L. Exley and Judd B. Kessler’s new research highlighted that men are more comfortable with self-promotion than women. When asked to describe their performance on a test, women reported that they performed worse than men, when on average the scores were the same.

My background is in marketing and communications and we always talk about the USP of a product or service, the unique selling proposition, basically what makes your product or service better or different than your competitor! It sounds so simple, but if we compare that to women, it’s not always easy for women to acknowledge or bring out what is amazing inside of them. And let me just say amazing is different to everyone, every woman’s potential will be different and based on each woman’s own unique talents.

So what does unleashing your potential mean? Well I always say that the process of unleashing your potential starts with realising what you have within, it starts from identifying and saying the good and amazing things about yourself.

Here are my 3 tips for unleashing your potential:

  1. To start to unleash your potential, try answering honestly these questions about yourself…
  • What am I good at?
  • What professional skills do I have?
  • What do I know how to do well?
  • What sets me apart?

If you’re that person that really finds it hard to see the greatness in themselves try asking a trusted friend who knows you very well and can help you to answer these questions.

One Tech World Ad Banner (1)
  1. Once you’re able to uncover things about yourself, you have to believe it! You have to believe your own hype, as they say if you don’t believe in you, then no one else will believe in you either, this is where your self-belief, confidence and mindset come in.

You have to tell yourself and keep on telling yourself positive stories about who and what you are, what your greatness is, so that you can believe it, trust it, take it and run with it.

Your self-belief will allow you to believe in yourself and your abilities. Having the right confidence levels will enable you to trust in you and your mindset (your thoughts and beliefs) used well, maintains a healthy belief system, allowing you to believe in your greatness.

  1. “Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone”

Lastly you can now take the bold steps to enjoy the greatness that you’ve unleashed. This means coming out of your comfort zone, your safe place, the place that you know, the place that is predictable but not necessarily allowing you to grow.

Coming out of your comfort zone isn’t easy, it means taking a bold step from where you are to a new place of where you want to be and move towards, utilising your newly unleashed potential.

Thinking and doing some of the following will help you as you step out of your comfort zone with your newly unleashed potential tucked under your arm:

  • Doing things you’ve never done before, taking on new challenges, that will help to grow your potential
  • Think of what you don’t have yet but will gain as a result of unleashing your potential
  • Think of new possibilities, outcomes and results, think of what could and can be

Unleashing your potential can start today and starts with you…

About the author

Judith SabahJudith Sabah is a coach and mentor for women, a Practitioner in Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), who helps women to believe in themselves and take control of their lives, by passionately encouraging individual greatness.

Judith has known and worked with women of all ethnicities and backgrounds who struggle to see the greatness in themselves, who are scared to believe in their dreams, or simply don’t know how to take the steps needed to achieve their goals. Through her work, she helps women to think clearly and calmly about how to move forwards with confidence. 

A bold and charismatic speaker, Judith has also been successful in designing and delivering masterclasses and workshops for organisations and memberships including, The Lucidity Network, The Charity Event Specialists, BSN, Meetingsclub, The PA Club and more.

“I believe that every woman should have opportunity to unleash her potential and become her most successful self, not only in her personal life but chosen career too.”

Get in touch with Judith here – [email protected]

Read more like this

Comment on this

X