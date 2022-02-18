3 ways to unleash your potential and be great!

“I know for sure: Your journey begins with a choice to get up, step out, and live fully.”
Oprah Winfrey
Women are notoriously known for not always appreciating who and what they are and how to unleash it and let the world know! Christine L. Exley and Judd B. Kessler’s new research highlighted that men are more comfortable with self-promotion than women. When asked to describe their performance on a test, women reported that they performed worse than men, when on average the scores were the same.
My background is in marketing and communications and we always talk about the USP of a product or service, the unique selling proposition, basically what makes your product or service better or different than your competitor! It sounds so simple, but if we compare that to women, it’s not always easy for women to acknowledge or bring out what is amazing inside of them. And let me just say amazing is different to everyone, every woman’s potential will be different and based on each woman’s own unique talents.
So what does unleashing your potential mean? Well I always say that the process of unleashing your potential starts with realising what you have within, it starts from identifying and saying the good and amazing things about yourself.
If you’re that person that really finds it hard to see the greatness in themselves try asking a trusted friend who knows you very well and can help you to answer these questions.
You have to tell yourself and keep on telling yourself positive stories about who and what you are, what your greatness is, so that you can believe it, trust it, take it and run with it.
Your self-belief will allow you to believe in yourself and your abilities. Having the right confidence levels will enable you to trust in you and your mindset (your thoughts and beliefs) used well, maintains a healthy belief system, allowing you to believe in your greatness.
Lastly you can now take the bold steps to enjoy the greatness that you’ve unleashed. This means coming out of your comfort zone, your safe place, the place that you know, the place that is predictable but not necessarily allowing you to grow.
Coming out of your comfort zone isn’t easy, it means taking a bold step from where you are to a new place of where you want to be and move towards, utilising your newly unleashed potential.
Thinking and doing some of the following will help you as you step out of your comfort zone with your newly unleashed potential tucked under your arm:
Unleashing your potential can start today and starts with you…
Judith Sabah is a coach and mentor for women, a Practitioner in Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), who helps women to believe in themselves and take control of their lives, by passionately encouraging individual greatness.
Judith has known and worked with women of all ethnicities and backgrounds who struggle to see the greatness in themselves, who are scared to believe in their dreams, or simply don’t know how to take the steps needed to achieve their goals. Through her work, she helps women to think clearly and calmly about how to move forwards with confidence.
A bold and charismatic speaker, Judith has also been successful in designing and delivering masterclasses and workshops for organisations and memberships including, The Lucidity Network, The Charity Event Specialists, BSN, Meetingsclub, The PA Club and more.
“I believe that every woman should have opportunity to unleash her potential and become her most successful self, not only in her personal life but chosen career too.”
