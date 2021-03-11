30/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Own the Room | Jodi Goldman

Your confidence , your presence, your communication , and your energy is what differentiates you. It’s what makes people trust, listen, support, and connect with you. Charisma, magnetism and being impactful isn’t something that you’re just born with – it’s a skill.

In this masterclass with Personal Impact Coach, Jodi Goldman, you will learn:

– The C4 formula for Impact

– How to step up, stand out, and shine (even if you’re an introvert)

– How to not let the behaviour or energy of other people affect you

– How to apply the formula in different scenarios, like meetings, presenting or networking, so that you can own the room