0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
11/03/2021
, , ,

30/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Own the Room | Jodi Goldman

Home > Events > WATC events > 30/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Own the Room | Jodi Goldman

WeAreVirtual, Jodi Goldman

It’s not what you know OR who you know that makes the biggest difference to your success…it’s HOW you are known.

Your confidence, your presence, your communication, and your energy is what differentiates you. It’s what makes people trust, listen, support, and connect with you. Charisma, magnetism and being impactful isn’t something that you’re just born with – it’s a skill.

In this masterclass with Personal Impact Coach, Jodi Goldman, you will learn:

– The C4 formula for Impact

– How to step up, stand out, and shine (even if you’re an introvert)

– How to not let the behaviour or energy of other people affect you

– How to apply the formula in different scenarios, like meetings, presenting or networking, so that you can own the room

REGISTER HERE

About Jodi:

Jodi Goldman is a Personal Impact Coach and international Speaker who helps successful, ambitious women to master their leadership presence so that they can OWN THE ROOM, using her C4 Formula. Over the last 15 years she has worked with thousands of people and companies like Google, RBS, the Post Office, Merlin Entertainment, and Sony.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here

Related Posts

WeAreVirtual, Lauren Paton March, 400x300
11/03/2021

18/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Reprogramming Imposter Syndrome | Lauren Paton

, , , ,
10/03/2021

11/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Five practical ways to harness your fears and thrive in your career | Julie Greaves

22/02/2021

08/03/2021: International Women’s Day | Naked Truth Agency

21/02/2021

25/02/2021: WeAreVirtual: The Sober Revolution…| Millie Gooch & Vanessa Vallely OBE

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X