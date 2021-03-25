0
25/03/2021
30/04/2021: WeAreVirtual: Managing Crucial Conversations | Mairi McHaffie

WeAreVirtual, Mairi McHaffie

Communicating effectively with peers, colleagues and clients is more challenging than ever as we work remotely and have less face to face interactions.

Particularly around mid-year and annual review time, getting it right is crucial.

This webinar will enable you to:

Understand the impact of behaviours through scenarios with professional actors.
Become confidently pro-active in delivering and receiving feedback.
Recognise behavioural drivers to get the best out of your conversations.
Communicate effectively in virtual conversations.
Manage conversations using influencing skills and constructive feedback models.

 

About Mairi:

With over 15 years of experience as a personal impact and communications consultant Mairi has designed and delivered bespoke people development and talent initiatives globally across the sectors and across commercial brands, international law firms, banking and financial institutions and the UK central government. She specialises in Embracing Change, Presentation Skills, Managing Crucial Conversations and Influencing Skills – enabling learners to credentialise themselves and confidently position themselves as a trusted advisor.

As a trained professional actor and BBC TV presenter Mairi combines her theatrical training with results driven social psychology systems.

She has been a judge for the BBC Apprentice Final and for the prestigious WeAreTheCity Rising Stars Awards. She is the mother of two young boys and occasionally dabbles in stand-up comedy.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here

