0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
21/06/2021

30/06/2021: Inclusion Spotlight: How to sustain conversations about race | Oliver Wyman

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 30/06/2021: Inclusion Spotlight: How to sustain conversations about race | Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman logo

When George Floyd was murdered, the world’s attention turned to racial equity and the experiences of Black people. A year on, and we at Oliver Wyman see a clear need for these conversations to continue.

Like many large businesses, we are on our own journey towards inclusion and equity. As part of this, we have taken on a responsibility to create positive change both internally and beyond our own four walls.

This event is part of that movement. Please join us to hear firsthand from a leading voice on racial equity and explore with a panel of Black business leaders the changes observed in the past year and what we should deliver in the future.

Panel includes:

  • Akala, Hip Hop Artist, Author and Social Entrepreneur
  • Dessi Berhane-Silassie, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Global IP Legal, IHS Markit
  • Sharon Blackman, Managing Director & General Counsel, Citi
  • Justin Carty, Senior Director, CBRE
  • Tony Simpson, Partner, Oliver Wyman and Advisory Board Member, Black Cultural Archives

REGISTER HERE

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Boardroom featured
18/06/2021

Less than half of companies outside FTSE350 are meeting women on boards targets

,
EMpower Top 10 UK Black Role Models
10/06/2021

The ten most influential black business leaders in Britain revealed

, ,
Women in PR logo
10/06/2021

Would you like to be part of the Women in PR and PR Week 2021 Mentoring Programme?

,
Business office workers from different ethnicities express support for self determination in LGBT. Business people showing LGBT flags in an office. Business people support Gender Equality
09/06/2021

Belfast is the most inclusive city for LGBTQ+ jobseekers in the UK

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X