30/06/2021: Inclusion Spotlight: How to sustain conversations about race | Oliver Wyman

When George Floyd was murdered, the world’s attention turned to racial equity and the experiences of Black people. A year on, and we at Oliver Wyman see a clear need for these conversations to continue.

Like many large businesses, we are on our own journey towards inclusion and equity. As part of this, we have taken on a responsibility to create positive change both internally and beyond our own four walls.

This event is part of that movement. Please join us to hear firsthand from a leading voice on racial equity and explore with a panel of Black business leaders the changes observed in the past year and what we should deliver in the future.

Panel includes:

Akala, Hip Hop Artist, Author and Social Entrepreneur

Dessi Berhane-Silassie, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Global IP Legal, IHS Markit

Sharon Blackman, Managing Director & General Counsel, Citi

Justin Carty, Senior Director, CBRE

Tony Simpson, Partner, Oliver Wyman and Advisory Board Member, Black Cultural Archives

