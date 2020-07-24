0
24/07/2020

30/07/20: Creating and Maintaining a Virtual Workplace Culture | Tone Networks

Creating and Maintaining a Virtual Workplace Culture Tone networks

The pandemic’s extended work from home policies has driven companies across the country to define their corporate culture and explore the core tenets that inform their true company values.

With so many companies extending WFH through the rest of the year and even some into 2021, how can leaders create and maintain company culture virtually that demonstrates their core values, offers meaningful connections, and meets employee needs? What does a “virtual culture” even look like during these times?

Hear from leaders in multiple disciplines, including a leading workplace psychologist, organizational strategist, diversity & inclusion expert, and entertainment industry HR leader:

**This virtual panel is free and open to the public. Register to join on Zoom here: https://bit.ly/ToneJulyWebinar

About Tone Networks: 

Tone Networks delivers real advice from credentialed experts through short videos and virtual events, helping women from all fields, work environments, and experience levels grow professionally. Tone also partners with multiple great companies that are dedicated to women’s advancement within their organizations, including AMC NetworksAtlanta Braves, and JetBlue.

