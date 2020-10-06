30/10/20 – 27/11/20: The Economics of Discrimination | University of Oxford

A three-part lecture series on the Economics of Discrimination: How does parental income or the lack of, affect a person’s chances of future success?

Do banks discriminate when lending? How is Technology impacting changes in the labour market and could contribute to reducing gender gaps or inequalities in access to employment? These are a few of the questions we will discuss, as we explore the findings from our latest research – including how policies translate to strategies and actions – and share real-world accounts of organisations and individuals effecting positive change.

Friday 30 October at 12:30pm GMT

Director of Policy Outreach at Opportunity Insights at Harvard University, David Williams will share his insight into Economic Opportunity and Race and whether the U.S. is truly ‘the land of opportunity’. Specifically, he will ask:

• Are chances of success really independent of parental income?

• What are the patterns of intergenerational mobility?

• What explains inequality in opportunity? Is it geography, education, income or race? Do policies that can improve economic opportunities exist?

Friday 13 November at 08:30am GMT

Director of Research at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Ralph de Haas who will give us a detailed look at the banking sector and will present his research on discrimination in bank lending, addressing these particular areas:

• The types of discrimination and how prevalent they have become.

• What banking institutions can do to reduce discriminatory behaviour.

• How policies at the national level translate into action at the organisational level.

Friday 27 November at 08:30am GMT

Associate Professor at Monash University, Michelle Rendall will look into gender gaps and inequalities in the changing labour market, transformed by Technology.

• Developed economies have experienced a rise in female labour market participation, a reversal of the gender education gap and a closing of the gender wage gap. Developing economies are following in stride.

• How are these patterns linked to technology and the changing demands of the economy?

• What do they mean for gender disparities on the labour market?

• While much progress has been done in narrowing gender gaps, gaps remain all around the world. What are potential policy tools that could go some way in reducing the gap further?

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.