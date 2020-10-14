30/10/2020: BYP Network Leadership Conference: A Decade of Proactive Change

The BYP Network Leadership conference 2020 will be taking place on Friday 30th October.

This year’s theme is entitled ‘A Decade of Proactive Change’ in order to focus on what we as black professionals, allies, and corporate partners can do to ensure we change the black narrative.

We will be welcoming global leaders to speak candidly and authentically about their experiences and what we can all do to ensure change does happen. Topics address questions such as ‘Does Black Lives Really Matter?’ and ‘What Role do Corporations Have?’. Our audience members will leave feeling energised and knowledgeable on what next steps are to being leaders in this decade journey of proactive change.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.