0
16/10/2020

30/11/2020: “Above and Beyond” Thoughtful Leadership Conference 2020 | Mindy Gibbins-Klein

This is the 2nd annual “Above and Beyond” Thoughtful Leadership Conference and we welcome leaders and those with leadership potential!

Are you a business leader or business owner?  Do you ever feel like you should be doing more, making a bigger impact, enjoying life and business a bit more?

Thought leadership is a starting point, but sometimes it is not enough.  Your clients are looking for truly innovative, exciting, original and bold ideas to shift things in their business and life.

During these challenging times, more than ever before, people are looking for clarity and direction. So much is uncertain, but the real leaders – THOUGHTFUL LEADERS – will be leading the way and showing the way to

Great news if you are a leader or want to develop more leaders in your organisation!  The “Above and Beyond” Thoughtful Leadership Conference is coming back to London and beyond, on November 30th 2020!

In our innovative virtual space, you will have an experience you will never forget, and leave fully inspired to go above and beyond in your life and work.

Here’s what you will get:

* Inspiration to try new things in business and life

* Discover how to be a Thoughtful Leader

* New insights about your business, organisation and leadership

* Top speakers and authors to connect with and learn from

* Experts and business leaders to meet and network with

