30/11/2021: 16 Days GBV – Young Women, Healthy Relationships and Domestic Abuse | Glasgow East Women’s Aid

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Against Women and Girls is an annual international campaign that takes part 25 November – 10 December. It calls for prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. As part of this, we are delivering an event with The Young Women’s Movement.

Young Women Rise

Young Women Rise is a young women’s advisory leading on partnership work between Scottish Women’s Aid and YWCA Scotland – The Young Women’s Movement. The Young Women’s Movement is a feminist organisation and part of a worldwide movement of women leading change. They run a variety of programmes including, Empowering Pathways, Oor Fierce Girls, Yequalities, Young Women Lead and Young Women Rise.

This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about Young Women Rise’s current project looking at young women in Scotland’s understanding of healthy relationships and domestic abuse. The project is commissioned and coordinated by Scottish Women’s Aid.

We will be joined by the advisory panel leading this work to learn more about the research and the importance of it.

Glasgow East Women’s Aid

Glasgow East Women’s Aid is based in the North East of Glasgow. We support women and children affected by domestic abuse in this area. Our services include:

Crisis Drop-In

Children and Young People

Support and Advocacy

Counselling

Family Development

Refuge

Survivor, Trauma, Abuse and Addictions Recovery

Glasgow East Women’s Aid aim to increase societal understanding of gender-based violence to reduce violence and abuse experienced by women and children. We also provide training around early intervention to early learning practitioners and can offer other gender-based violence training. We are interested in partnership working too – if you are interested in learning more, please email [email protected].