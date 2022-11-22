0
22/11/2022

30/11/2022: Women in Treasury event

Women in Treasury event

The Group Treasurers of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander UK and Standard Chartered are delighted to invite you to a Women in Treasury event, taking place in person at Nationwide’s offices in Central London, on Wednesday 30th November.

We have a panel of industry leaders who will also attend from these banks.

Together, as Treasurers from leading banks, we want to help attract diverse talent with varied professional backgrounds into our UK functions. So, if you want to find out more about careers and opportunities within our organisations as well as hear from inspiring speakers, register for this event.

To register, please email [email protected]

