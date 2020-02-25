31/03/20: Make Your Mark 2020: Tackling Bias at Work | Tara Huddless Ltd.

The start of the roaring twenties is the perfect time to address the hot topic “bias in the workplace” with new enthusiasm!

At some stage in their career, most people face damaging biased views and opinions whether deliberate or unconscious bias. These biases can prevent us from getting to where we really want to be in our careers.

The event will provide the opportunity to work through scenarios, get advice from people in various stages of their career, and learn skills to tackle bias in the future.

All are welcome to this event.

Agenda

6.00pm Welcome reception, nibbles and networking

6.30pm Welcome address & words from charity partner The Girls’ Network

6.45pm Speaker: Kathryn Dooks Employment Partner at Kemp Little LLP

7.00pm Speaker: Ursula Heng, Delivery Engineering Transformation Leader at Procter & Gamble

7:15pm Speaker 3: Jo Painter, Author and International Career and Confidence Coach.

7:35pm Q&A

7:45pm Facilitated Group Discussions – Handling Gender Bias

9.00pm Close, you are welcome to stay and continue networking.

Use this discount code for 20% off: WATC2020