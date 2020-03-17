31/03/2020: WeAreVirtual: You and your mental wealth – a masterclass in self-care & building resilience webinar | Ruth Cooper-Dickson

WeAreVirtual would like to invite you to join them for a webinar of learning and networking, You And Your Mental Wealth – A Master Class In Self-Care And Building Resilience with Ruth Cooper-Dickson, Positive Psychology Practitioner, Coach and Managing Director of Champs.

When we set out to achieve our goals and objectives sometimes other parts of our life can drop by the wayside. Often life throws curveballs, or events do not manifest how we planned them. This leaves us derailed or feeling like a failure in our own eyes. This session will light up your superpower of calm, help explore your individual career self-care and equip your toolbox with tips and strategies to support your mental wealth.

About our speaker



Ruth Cooper-Dickson is a Positive Psychology practitioner, coach and Managing Director of Champs: a global wellbeing consultancy for forward-thinking businesses ready to demystify mental health at work.