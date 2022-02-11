0
11/02/2022
,

31/03/2022: In Conversation with UN Women – what the UN is doing to achieve gender parity across its whole organisation

In Conversation with UN Women

An opportunity to hear Katja Pehrman – Senior Advisor UN Women on lessons learned – and for our audience (made up of Simmons’ colleagues and client peers) to share their lessons – a forum for gender parity collaboration.

Katja Pehrman is Senior Advisor at UN Women, responsible for issues related to gender parity. Currently she is actively involved in enhancing and implementing measures of the UN Secretary-General’s System-wide Strategy on Gender Parity in the UN System. She is also the Focal Point for Women in the UN System, responsible for leading and coordinating the work of 500 Gender Focal Points across the UN. Prior to joining UN Women, she served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Finland to the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Vienna.

