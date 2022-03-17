0
17/03/2022

31/03/2022: Leadership challenges in our transforming world | Warwick Business School

Join us for a thought-provoking hour and hear from Dr Dawn Eubanks, Associate Professor of Behavioural Science, Entrepreneurship and Innovation on the challenges leaders face in an ever changing world.

The workplace of our parents is very different from the one we currently occupy. Because of that, the way we lead and think about leaders has also changed. In this webinar we will discuss how the expectations of leaders have changed and how we can be an effective leader in 2022.

Dawn Eubanks teaches on the Executive Diploma in Behavioural Science. This session will give you the opportunity to sample both the content and delivery of a unique programme, while giving you a flavour of the Warwick experience.

Host and Q&A facilitator: Dr Tim Mullett, Course Director of the Executive Diploma in Behavioural Science.

