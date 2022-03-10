31/03/2022: Women Who Lead – Building Influence & Impact | Morgan Stanley

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Building self-confidence, the importance of authenticity and developing leadership skills are just some of the topics which we will discuss at our ‘Women Who Lead | Building Influence & Impact’ event.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, join us on March 31st, for this empowering and informative panel discussion. Here you will have the opportunity to hear from inspirational female leaders and allies from within the firm, as they share first-hand experiences and actionable advice on how you can elevate your career with influence and impact.

Hosted in partnership with Morgan Stanley’s Women’s Business Alliance, our team will address these topics, and more. They will share personal career stories and will offer insights on how you can strengthen your profile in an authentic way to make the most meaningful impact.

Don’t miss out, register today to:

Learn how to develop key leadership qualities, and the importance of leading with influence

Discover how to overcome setbacks, build self-confidence and combat imposter syndrome

Find out the impact you can have by being a strong ally and get a behind-the-scenes look into the unique culture at Morgan Stanley and how it empowers women to thrive both personally and professionally

Event Date: Thursday, 31st March, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM BST

Please note this event will be hosted via Zoom Webinar; attendee details will remain confidential and will not be visible to other attendees.

For questions, please email: [email protected]

Attendees will be sent the joining details by Wednesday, 30th March, via the email address indicated on your registration.