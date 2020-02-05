January traditionally sees a high number of the UKs workforce contemplate submitting their resignation.

Looking for a new job role can be daunting. Here, recruitment agent Daniel O’Brian at Instash shares the 5 questions to ask yourself before you hand in your resignation.

Will it matter in a week?

According to O’Brian, it is easy to act primarily on emotion. ‘If we experience workplace conflict or we are on the receiving end of criticism, our initial response can be to seek a new place of work. However, if you are thinking of handing in your resignation, I recommend that your first point of call is to establish whether the reason behind you doing so is temporary. A great way to do this is to ask yourself the question, ‘will this issue matter in a week’? If the answer is ‘no’ or even ‘I am not sure’, then I recommend that you continue to consider whether submitting your resignation is necessary’.

Do you have a strategy?

‘Always have a strategy, even if you are offering your letter of resignation after accepting a job offer elsewhere’ reveals O’Brian. ‘The strategy should not only include how you will ‘hand over’ your current workload but also how you will navigate future conversations with colleagues. It is inevitable that your co-workers will ask an array of questions with regards to your new workplace along with attempts to delve into why you are leaving. It is so important to keep it professional and not to be negative towards your current workplace’.

Have you read your contract?

‘I am always amazed at how many people do not read their contacts’, states O’Brian. ‘It is a legally binding document that’s implications can impact your work and personal life. It is crucial that you know every aspect of your contract and do not assume that they are all the same – they are not. An assumption is often made that a notice period is 4 weeks. I am finding it increasingly common that these periods are being extended from anything between 3 to even 6 months. If you have a substantial notice period, discuss the flexibility (if needed) with your seniors and consider giving them the heads up that you are seeking another role before you begin interviews’.

Is it all a result of salary?

‘Salary is perhaps the most common motivator for employees to seek other options’ says O’Brian. ‘Most people feel that discussing money is awkward and even taboo, even within the workplace. If you feel that a pay rise is in order, I encourage you to drop the tension and raise a case for why you feel you should gain an increase in salary. I always remind individuals that a lot of people spend most of their day to day life within the workplace, so sometimes a good workplace culture is worth more that any salary increase’.

Are you benefits prescriptive?

‘Some businesses are very accommodating towards the personal needs of staff’ says O’Brian. ‘They adopt a prescriptive approach and encourage flexible working hours, prolonged annual leave and options to work from home. Before undertaking a new role, I would analyse whether your current workplace benefits will realistically be transferrable to another workplace and if not, how this will impact your day to day life.’