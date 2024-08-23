Bupa comments for We Are The City – 6 expert tips to turn a bad thought good, as online searches soar.

Over the last year, Google search data shows a concerning uplift in UK-based searches, suggesting the nation is struggling to control intrusive thoughts:

‘Nagging thoughts’ searches have risen by 800 per cent

‘Bad thoughts in head’ searches have risen by 200 per cent

Feeling down every now and then isn’t unusual, but if you’re regularly finding it difficult to shake a bad mood, it could suggest you’re struggling with something more. It can take time to break the habit of negative thoughts, but it’s not impossible. Here, Dr Naomi Humber, Head of Mental Wellbeing, Bupa UK, shares her advice:

“Every day, your brain conjures hundreds of random and automatic thoughts. When thoughts form a pattern of negativity, it can be useful to use the principles of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to challenge them. CBT aims to balance your thoughts by reframing any negativity you may have around them, which may affect your feelings and behaviours. Find yourself a pen and paper and work through our six steps to challenge your thoughts.”

Six expert tips to turn a negative thought into a positive one:

Take a step back and break down what is happening for you

Think about what’s put you in a bad mood. For example, if you’ve had feelings of hopelessness, or found your mind roaming to negative thoughts about yourself. Write down whatever situation led you to those thoughts, along with any specific emotions and feelings it triggered for you.

Next, rate those emotions and feelings on a ten-point scale, with ten being the most intense.

Identify the negative thought

The next stage is to be specific about the thoughts that are going through your head – and to write them down. For example, if something hasn’t gone as well as you’d planned it to, it may cause a knock-on effect to your thoughts in other, unrelated circumstances. This may lead you to think that everything you do ends up going wrong, with those thoughts maybe even transferring to what you think about yourself.

Focus on the facts

Whatever your negative thought is, now is the time to put it on trial. Does everything really go wrong? Is whatever happened completely your responsibility? Focus on the evidence, rather than your feelings. It can also be useful to think about how you’d react if someone you cared about was having the same thought patterns as you – would you be as hard on them as you’re being on yourself? Other ways to challenge thoughts include, it true, is it helpful, is it important, is it necessary to think about right now, is it kind?

Back positivity with evidence

It’s time to shift your mindset to more positive situations in your life. Think about times when things have gone really well, or how much you’re valued by those you care about. List the good things about those situations and relationships.

Weigh up your evidence

Now that you’ve got both your negative and positive thoughts written down, you can start to weigh up your evidence, and think about alternative ways of thinking. These alternative ways of thinking should be centred in evidence, rather than any unjustified thought. Proactively shifting your automatic responses may highlight how many of your thoughts have been negative in the first place.

Alternative thought examples could include: ‘That situation didn’t go as well as what I thought it would, but it’s ok. We’re all entitled to make mistakes because we’re only human. I am a good person and I am trying.’

Check back in with yourself

Once you’ve gone through the process of balancing out negative thoughts with ones more positive, it’s time to rate how you feel now on that ten-point scale. List your emotions, along with the score out of ten for intensity.

Don’t be worried if the intensity difference isn’t huge after your first few attempts. Changing your mindset takes time. It’s all about remembering how you think about a situation affects the way that you feel – and remembering to do this CBT exercise each time you feel an automatic negative thought come into your head.

If, after using this exercise for some time, that you don’t think your mindset is becoming any more positive, make sure you book an appointment to see a health professional. Symptoms of mental health conditions, like depression, include a continuous low mood. When a low mood lasts over time, it can have a considerable impact on your life. It’s better to seek help sooner, than wait for your sustained low mood to lift. Seeking help sooner helps to achieve better outcomes for your mental health.

If you’re having any suicidal thoughts and feel you may be in immediate danger, please contact go to A&E if it is safe for you to do so, or ask someone to take you, alternatively call 999.

Other outlets that can help those struggling with negative thoughts:

The Stay Alive app is really good to help you if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts

is really good to help you if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts Papyrus is open every day of the year 9am-midnight and offer support to anyone under 35 who’s experiencing difficult thoughts or thoughts of suicide (call – 0800 068 41 41)

is open every day of the year 9am-midnight and offer support to anyone under 35 who’s experiencing difficult thoughts or thoughts of suicide (call – 0800 068 41 41) SHOUT is a free, 24/7 crisis text messenger service for anyone in the UK

is a free, 24/7 crisis text messenger service for anyone in the UK The Samaritans is a 24/7 talking and listening service who can offer support, advice, strategies or signposting, every day of the year, they also have email support and a free app you can download on your phone: (call – 116 123)

Thanks to Dr Naomi Humber, Head of Mental Wellbeing, Bupa UK