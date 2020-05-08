7 Impact Hacks for your next Job Interview

Do you have a job interview coming up? Whether online or face to face.

Or maybe you want to make sure you are ready for your next important interview? And want to make a really good impression, have great impact?

Then check out these 7 impact hacks to help you do just that:

Hack 1. Be prepared

Think through specific examples of when you’ve done great things in previous jobs or in research, analysis or collaboration at school or university. What did you do and what results did that lead to?

Hack 2. Do your research

Read up on the organisation; what is important to them, what’s their purpose, what is the culture like? Make sure it’s a place you would enjoy working.

“Choose a job you love, and you will

never have to work a day in your life”

Confucius

Hack 3. Prepare questions

What do you want to ask that shows you understand them and can bring value to them? Interviews are 2-way, that means you get to ask, and should ask questions too.

Hack 4. Think about your WHOLE message

Consider your non-verbal communication. What is your body language like? Facial expression? Tone/speed of voice? Breathe. Smile. Mirror and match the interviewer, connect with them. It is not always about what you say but how you say it. Facial reactions and body language can make all the difference for that first impression.

“One important key to success is self-confidence.

An important key to self-confidence is preparation”

Tennis legend Arthur Ashe

Hack 5. Rehearse and Practise

Think about what questions you will be asked, rehearse your answers. Do that with a trusted friend or in front of the mirror, but make sure you are ready.

Hack 6. Believe in yourself

Relax. Remind yourself about your strengths; your skills as well as your personality. Be confident without being cocky.

Hack 7. Dress right

Appearance matters. Choose an outfit that matches what the organisation is all about. And wear that smile J

Good luck! You can do this!

About the authors

Mandy Flint & Elisabet Vinberg Hearn, multi-award-winning authors of “Leading Teams – 10 Challenges: 10 Solutions” and ”The Team Formula”.

