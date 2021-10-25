7 tips that will help you build a strong personal brand

Article by Amelia Sordell, Founder of Klowt, The Personal Branding Agency

Here, Amelia Sordell, Founder of Klowt, shares her top tips on how to build a strong personal brand.

1. Write how you speak. You’re not writing a thank you card to the Queen, so don’t write like you are. Dictate your ideas into your phone to avoid sending people to sleep with formality.



2. The first few lines of a post are the most important. People can only see the first few lines of a post before deciding whether or not to bother reading on… make them count. (aka what’s the punchiest thing you can say? That’s the headline).



3. Be concise and use in short sentences. People buy simplicity, not complexity so get to the point. And fast.



4. Don’t. Be. Afraid. Of. Being. Grammatically. Incorrect. People read copy as if it was being spoken to them. Write it that way.



5. Write as much copy – as often as you can. Being great at telling a story with words is a skill. Work on it.



6. Don’t overproduce your images or content. People like real. And if that means you’ve screenshotted a WhatsApp from your client or recorded a sweaty TikTok from your phone – roll with it.



7. Learn from other people. Study the big personal brands, the middleweight personal brands and those who are up and coming. You can learn a lot about creating content from consuming other people’s.