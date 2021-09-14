96 per cent of British parents say the government isn’t supporting them enough with childcare, according to a new mega survey.

The survey of over 20,000 parents in the UK, run by Mumsnet in partnership with a coalition of parenting and campaigning groups, revealed a sobering insight into the catastrophic impacts of childcare costs on the lives of parents and their children.

Working with Pregnant Then Screwed, the TUC, the Fawcett Society, the Women’s Budget Group, Gingerbread, The Guardian, Working Families, the Fatherhood Institute and Maternity Action, the survey asked parents in the UK with children aged under 18 to share their experiences of using childcare.

Of those surveyed, 97 per cent said that UK childcare is too expensive, with 83 per cent said that it is ‘much’ too expensive. 96 per cent of respondents also said the UK government doesn’t support parents enough with the cost and availability of childcare.

33 per cent of parents using childcare say their childcare payments are bigger than their rent or mortgage. This rises to 47 per cent of those with a Black ethnic background, 42 per cent of those receiving Universal Credit, 40 per cent of the under-30s, 38 per cent of single parents, and 38 per cent of those who work full time.

As a result, 50 per cent of parents who used childcare said that paying for it had either had a significant impact on their family’s standard of living, or was just completely unaffordable, rising to 63 per cent of single parents.

Shockingly, in July, the charity Pregnant Then Screwed revealed that 46 per cent of employed mothers that have been made redundant or expect to be made redundant said that a lack of childcare provision played a role in their redundancy.

Meanwhile, a huge 72 per cent of mothers have had to work fewer hours because of childcare issues, and 65 per cent of mothers who have been furloughed say a lack of childcare was the reason. Of the employed mothers surveyed, 81 per cent said they need childcare to be able to work, but 51 per cent do not have the necessary childcare in place to enable them to do their job.