A guide to Women's History Month
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
05/03/2020
, , ,

A guide to Women’s History Month

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day News > A guide to Women’s History Month

Women History Month banner

March marks the beginning of Women’s History Month – a month commemorating and celebrating women and our history.

The month is celebrated across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Throughout March, we will be celebrating women in all their glory, from International Women’s Day on 8th March through to inspirational women and the latest female-centric news.

Below, we’ve rounded-up a number of resources and articles centered around women’s history and celebrating the contribution women have made to the world.

The History of International Women’s Day

Inspirational Quotes: Clara Zetkin | Founder of International Women’s Day

A guide to votes for women | How women rose to power

What is the Representation of the People Act?

Inspirational Quotes: Emmeline Pankhurst | Political activist & Leader of the Suffragette movement

What is the Equal Pay Act?

Inspirational Quotes: Rosa Parks | Civil Rights Activist

What is the Human Rights Act?

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

millicent fawcett featured
04/03/2020

Inspirational Quotes: Dame Millicent Garrett Fawcett | Political leader, Activist & Feminist icon

Equal Pay Day featured
04/03/2020

This International Women’s Day, drive change at your company with #EachforEqual

, ,
The Ivy Collection Event Women in Business featured
03/03/2020

11/03/20: Celebrating Women in Business | The Ivy Collection

03/03/2020

10/03/20: Belonging at the table: International Women’s Day Special | Generation Success

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X