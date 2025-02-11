A key to conscious leadership

By Amy Carroll

I came across this video and it got me thinking about how much power we all have in our daily lives to positively impact others, create an engaging atmosphere and produce extraordinary results.

It has to do with where we put our focus.

First identify if you are a person who’s committed to developing a growth mindset (open, curious, committed to learning), or more of a person with a fixed mindset, (closed, defensive, committed to being right). Either focus will have a significant impact on the quality and satisfaction of your life.

If you want to further develop your growth mindset, the first step is to identify where you are on the continuum featured in this short video below.

If you’re ready to supercharge your growth mindset to access greater joy, ease, abundance of ideas and all the benefits they provide, here are my suggestions:

Determine how much of the time you’re already above the line Identify the circumstances that allow you to be above the line (for example, when you’re well-rested, recently fed, feeling confident and resilient, surrounded by positive people etc…) Send the video to a trusted friend or colleague who will bravely challenge you to shift and stay above the line under pressure! Use the emergency pilot expression ‘PULL UP, PULL UP, PULL UP!!!’ to avoid crashing the metaphorical plane! Request a complimentary e-copy of my book The Ego Tango at: [email protected] (this will offer you Partner strategies to support you to stay above the line) Whenever you’re able to stay above the line in high-stress situations, make a note of what helped and be sure to celebrate!

Location, location, location!

When you dip below the line (because we all will from time to time), follow these steps:

Notice as quickly as possible Offer yourself emergency empathy – watch this 3-minute video to discover more: Building Resilience through Empathy Apply winning Partner strategies to shift your energy – read this: Empower a Shift to Joy!

And finally, if the line feels wobbly, consider this as a daily mantra: ‘Partner Power pays off!‘ Now go out and be the best leader you can be!

