A-Level Results Day: Girls receive more top grades, but A-Level results fall in first exams since COVID-19

Girls received more top A-level grades, compared to boys, but the proportion of those achieving top grades has fallen since 2021.

37.4 per cent of girls received more top grades, compared to 35.2 per cent of boys. Overall, 36.4 per cent of pupils achieved A* and A grades. In 2021, 44.8 per cent of pupils were awarded A grades and above.

However, this year’s results still remain higher than in 2019.

This is the first summer exam series since 2019. The education body, Ofqual, is advising not to compare 2020 and 2021 results with this year, because of the different methods of assessment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, public exams were cancelled and replaced with teacher-assessed grades.

Speaking about the results, Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator said, “The class of 2022 can be so proud of what they have achieved.”

“Since September I have visited dozens of schools and colleges up and down the country and the overwhelming message from students and teachers was that they wanted exams to take place.”

“Students in particular wanted a chance to prove themselves.”

“Today’s results are a testament to their hard work and resilience.”

“Today’s results are higher than those of 2019, and – as we have always said – lower than in 2021, when there was a different method of assessment.”

“It makes sense to compare this year’s results with those of 2019 when exams were last sat.”

“I felt strongly that it would not have been right to go straight back to pre-pandemic grading in one go but accept that we do need to continue to take steps back to normality.”

“These results overall, coming as they do broadly midway between 2021 and 2019, represent a staging post on that journey.”