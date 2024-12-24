Apple shares the most downloaded apps and games of 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s time to look back at the digital tools that have shaped our daily lives. Apple has just released its list of the most downloaded apps and games on the App Store for the year. This gives us a glimpse into the trends and preferences of users worldwide.

Top free apps

Social media platforms continue to dominate. TikTok, with its endless stream of short videos, remains a favourite among users. Instagram and Snapchat also hold strong positions, allowing people to share moments and stay connected. Communication tools like WhatsApp and Zoom have maintained their popularity, reflecting our ongoing need for seamless connectivity.

Top paid apps

When it comes to paid apps, creativity and productivity take centre stage. Procreate, the digital illustration app, leads the pack, empowering artists to create stunning works on their devices. LumaFusion, a professional video editing app, is also among the top downloads, catering to the growing community of content creators. Fitness apps like TouchRetouch have gained traction, helping users stay active and healthy.

Top free games

Gaming has provided much-needed entertainment and escapism this year. Among Us! has captivated players with its engaging multiplayer experience, fostering both cooperation and deception. Roblox continues to be a platform where creativity knows no bounds, allowing users to create and explore virtual worlds. Call of Duty: Mobile offers action-packed gameplay, satisfying the appetite for first-person shooters.

Top paid games

In the paid games category, Minecraft stands tall, offering endless possibilities in its blocky universe. Plague Inc. presents a strategic challenge, tasking players with spreading a virtual pathogen, a concept that has intrigued many, given recent global events. Monopoly brings the classic board game to digital life, perfect for family game nights.

Apple arcade games

Apple Arcade has also seen its share of standout games. The enchanting world of “Fantasian” has drawn players into its handcrafted dioramas and compelling narrative. “Spire Blast” offers a colourful and strategic puzzle experience, while “Clap Hanz Golf” brings a fresh take on the sport, combining fun and challenge.

Takeaway

This year’s App Store trends highlight our desire for connection, creativity and entertainment. Whether through social media, digital art or immersive games, these apps have played a significant role in our daily routines. As technology continues to evolve, it’s exciting to imagine what new experiences await us in the coming year.

For a complete list of the most downloaded apps and games of 2024, visit Apple’s official announcement here.