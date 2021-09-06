Applications open to place 2,000 Black interns in paid roles this year

10,000 Black Interns has once again opened its applications to young Black students and graduates for its ground-breaking programme to place interns in paid roles.

10,000 Black Interns, which aims to transform the horizons and prospects of young Black people in the UK, is looking to place over 2,000 interns in paid roles at more than 700 businesses across 24 sectors of British industry.

The program follows the success of the first series of internships, which was focused mostly on the fund management sector and delivered 501 successful placements at companies ranging from Goldman Sachs and HSBC, to Coutts and St James’ Place.

Applications for the 2022 programme will be open from 06 September 2021 until 07 November 2021, and are available to young people from Black African, Black Caribbean, Mixed Black and/or other Black British backgrounds who are over the age of 18 and are currently studying at University in the UK, or who have graduated since 2018. The internships will constitute paid work experience and last a minimum of six weeks, taking place in the summer of 2022. Successful applicants will receive training to ensure they are workplace-ready and can make the most of the opportunity.

The internships will provide successful candidates with valuable on-the-job professional experience in one of 24 industry sectors, including Banking and Finance, Investment Management, Insurance, Accountancy, Law, Healthcare Management, Education, Technology, Recruitment & Executive Search, Engineering, Marketing and Advertising, and more. Companies signed up to participate in the 2022 programme range from multinational corporations such as GSK, American Express and Google, to leading professional firms, as well as cutting-edge sector specialists such as TikTok, and public bodies including the NHS.