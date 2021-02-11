Apply Now: Award-winning fellowship supporting leaders with babies to progress their careers

The Leaders Plus Fellowship is a nine month programme supported by Cambridge University Social Ventures, enabling parents with babies and young children to develop their careers whilst still enjoying time with their young families.

This is for parents from maternity/shared parental/adoption through to when children go to Primary school.

Applications are now open for the Spring 2021 cohort. You can watch this short video for a brief overview of what’s involved.

Fellows get exclusive access to a cross-organisational network of peers (often described as the NCT for ambitious professionals), as well as a personal senior leader mentor. Plus, there’s expert advice on career acceleration, practical support to overcome work/life hurdles and plenty of baby friendly online networking events and workshops to give courage and confidence navigating work and home life in a senior role.

Together, the Fellows will develop their careers and build a movement for positive change so that in the future, no parent has to decide between caring for their child and continuing to develop their leadership career. You can find out more about the Programme here or schedule a call with a member of the Leaders Plus team to find out if it is right for you.

There are also a number of spaces subsidised by the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the Royal College for Emergency Medicine respectively.

Applications close on 04 March 2021.

