14/02/2023
,

Apply to be an official delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women

CSW67

Applications are once again open for those passionate about gender equality to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women as an official delegate.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is an annual meeting of Member States at the United Nations, for the sole purpose of working on gender equality and women’s rights.

It consists of two weeks of meetings of high-level government ministers, representatives from NGOs and UN delegates, as well as hundreds of events set up by grassroots organisations and activists to discuss and make progress on specific issues, from child marriage to equal pay.

This is a unique opportunity for anyone who wishes to make an impact when it comes to gender equality.

Delegates will:

  • Learn more about the key issues impacting women globally and gain crucial insight and learnings to take back to your organisations and personal life
  • Act as representatives in their area of expertise and witness high-level negotiations
  • Have their voice heard and contribute to the joint learnings of the full delegation
  • Network with over 1,000 other UN Women UK delegates passionate about gender equality

CSW is held online making it accessible and easy to fit around your existing work schedule.

Join over 1,000 other UN Women UK delegates and learn from experts and women on the ground, network and share ways to make an impact beyond CSW. Applications are open to people aged 18+ of all genders. To apply, you need to complete the form via the link below, stating why you want to join and where your passion for gender equality comes from.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday 19th February 2023.

APPLY NOW

 

