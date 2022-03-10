Are you looking to return to work after a career break? Successful Mums is offering 50 mums free career coaching

Successful Mums, the training company founded by Jane Knight, has announced 50 mums in parts of Surrey and parts of London can take part in career coaching for free. Its courses are designed to help those who have taken career gaps get back into work and find family-friendly jobs that work around their lives.
Having so far helped 6,700 mums over the past eight years, research shows that Successful Mums courses leave 94 per cent of people feeling more confident. Those who have taken courses go on to work for employers ranging from Pearson to Direct Line Group and local businesses across a number of roles. Funding to cover the costs has come from the Mayor of London and European Union Social Fund.
Successful Mums gave me that confidence boost I needed to go after what I wanted, and more importantly, what I needed now as a mum to a school age child.
“Instead of thinking “I’m just a mum”, we encourage people to embrace new-found skills and ensure these are on their CVs!”
“I have two children and my negotiation and conflict management skills have improved hugely, along with event management (birthdays) budgeting (Christmas) and creative thinking (mummy, I’m bored….)”
“These skills along with being organised and empathy, are the skills employers are crying out for.”
“We help develop these skills and bring them together with pathway to a flexible job or a new career, and the results are incredible.”
In addition to Career Coaching, Successful Mums offers a number of training courses including a confidence course, enterprise course, Digital and Social Media and even a chance to train as a mentor for a new career. All the training is online and flexible with weekly webinars covering CV support, childcare advice, personal styling, new career ideas, women’s topics such as the peri menopause along with other solutions to help these women find a job they love and get their MOJO back too.
The 50 free places are primarily aimed at those in areas including Croydon, Sutton, Merton, Lewisham, Greenwich, Bexley and Bromley in South London, and Kingston and Richmond in Surrey. Although those living in other London boroughs may also be eligible.
Applications must be in by the end of March.