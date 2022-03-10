Are you looking to return to work after a career break? Successful Mums is offering 50 mums free career coaching

Speaking about the campaign, Jane Knight, Founder of Successful Mums, said, “As mums we underestimate the amount of transferable skills we have that employers are looking for.”

“Instead of thinking “I’m just a mum”, we encourage people to embrace new-found skills and ensure these are on their CVs!”

“I have two children and my negotiation and conflict management skills have improved hugely, along with event management (birthdays) budgeting (Christmas) and creative thinking (mummy, I’m bored….)”

“These skills along with being organised and empathy, are the skills employers are crying out for.”

“We help develop these skills and bring them together with pathway to a flexible job or a new career, and the results are incredible.”

In addition to Career Coaching, Successful Mums offers a number of training courses including a confidence course, enterprise course, Digital and Social Media and even a chance to train as a mentor for a new career. All the training is online and flexible with weekly webinars covering CV support, childcare advice, personal styling, new career ideas, women’s topics such as the peri menopause along with other solutions to help these women find a job they love and get their MOJO back too.

The 50 free places are primarily aimed at those in areas including Croydon, Sutton, Merton, Lewisham, Greenwich, Bexley and Bromley in South London, and Kingston and Richmond in Surrey. Although those living in other London boroughs may also be eligible.