0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
30/09/2021
,

Are you looking to return to work? Applications for Morgan Stanley’s Return to Work program are now open

Home > Returnships > Open Returnships > Are you looking to return to work? Applications for Morgan Stanley’s Return to Work program are now open
Return to Work Program - Morgan Stanley

In today’s world, successful careers are fluid and often do not follow a traditional path.

At Morgan Stanley, we see great potential in people who have taken a career break for two years or more and are now looking to return to their chosen profession. Morgan Stanley’s Return to Work program is an opportunity to re-engage. During the 12-week paid program, individuals are placed in roles that complement their skills and experience and offer them an opportunity to develop and grow. Upon completion of the program participants may receive an offer of employment.

Morgan Stanley is more than a leading financial services firm. With offices spanning 41 countries, our talented and passionate people across the globe bring excellence and integrity to everything we do. Our diverse employees work together, to deliver exceptional ideas and solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.

We invite you to apply for the Return to Work program in London or Glasgow, with opportunities available across the Firm. You will receive continuous training, mentorship, and professional development to help you learn new skills, build relationships, expand your network and gain new on-the-job experiences.

You will be:

  • Currently on a career break of at least two years
  • Interested in returning to work on a permanent basis
  • Looking for a supportive entry-route back into the workforce

You will have:

  • Experience within Financial Services, Professional Services, Technology, or a directly relevant area
  • Excellent leadership, interpersonal and communication skills
  • Strong problem-solving with analytical skills
  • A desire to learn and be intellectually curious

The Program

Morgan Stanley’s 12-week paid Return to Work program is based in the Firm’s London or Glasgow office, and will run from 7 March to 27 May 2022. The program is an opportunity for experienced professionals to re-enter the workplace and continue their career in a high performing environment. During the program all participants will network with colleagues and senior leaders from across the Firm and will receive training and support to refresh and add to their skills, whilst working within a team.

 At the end of the program participants will be ready to take the next step in their career with the possibility of a permanent role at Morgan Stanley. Program opportunities exist across the Firm and individuals will be placed in roles based on their skills, interests, and experience.

Application Process

To learn more about the program and to apply, please visit: www.morganstanley.com/returntowork by 30th October, 2021.

APPLY FOR THE LONDON PROGRAM
APPLY FOR THE GLASGOW PROGRAM

If you have any questions, please e-mail: [email protected]

Want to know more?

Join our ‘Return to Work Insight Morning’ on at 9.30am BST on October 19th to:

  • Gain an overview and learn more about the Morgan Stanley Return to Work Program and the application process.
  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at what life at Morgan Stanley is like and meet some of our Return to Work alumni who are making an impact every day.
  • Discover the culture at Morgan Stanley, learn more about the firm and our commitment to diversity & inclusion.
REGISTER HERE

Morgan Stanley also encourage career returners to directly apply for permanent vacancies via Supported Hiring.

For further information on the permanent positions available at Morgan Stanley, please visit: http://www.morganstanley.com/people/experienced-professionals. 

Morgan Stanley is an equal opportunities employer. We work to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where all individuals can maximise their full potential. Our skilled and creative workforce is comprised of individuals drawn from a broad cross section of the global communities in which we operate and who reflect a variety of backgrounds, talents, perspectives, and experiences. Our strong commitment to a culture of inclusion is evident through our constant focus on recruiting, developing and advancing individuals based on their skills and talents.

Interested in flexible working opportunities? Morgan Stanley empowers employees to have greater freedom of choice through flexible working arrangements. Speak to our recruitment team to find out more.

Morgan Stanley featured
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

14/09/2021

Do you want to re-enter the insurance industry? Applications now open for Inclusivity’s Returners Programme

,
new mum returning to work featured
05/08/2021

Returning to work after long-term absence

,
Female African American banker dressed in elegant black suit folding hands and looking on side standing against office building.
20/07/2021

Does dress code matter in our post pandemic workplace?

, ,
returning to the office after COVID-19, group of workers wearing masks
19/07/2021

Getting back on our feet: returning to the office

,

Comment on this

X