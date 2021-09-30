Are you looking to return to work? Applications for Morgan Stanley’s Return to Work program are now open

In today’s world, successful careers are fluid and often do not follow a traditional path.

At Morgan Stanley, we see great potential in people who have taken a career break for two years or more and are now looking to return to their chosen profession. Morgan Stanley’s Return to Work program is an opportunity to re-engage. During the 12-week paid program, individuals are placed in roles that complement their skills and experience and offer them an opportunity to develop and grow. Upon completion of the program participants may receive an offer of employment.

Morgan Stanley is more than a leading financial services firm. With offices spanning 41 countries, our talented and passionate people across the globe bring excellence and integrity to everything we do. Our diverse employees work together, to deliver exceptional ideas and solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.

We invite you to apply for the Return to Work program in London or Glasgow, with opportunities available across the Firm. You will receive continuous training, mentorship, and professional development to help you learn new skills, build relationships, expand your network and gain new on-the-job experiences.

You will be:

Currently on a career break of at least two years

Interested in returning to work on a permanent basis

Looking for a supportive entry-route back into the workforce

You will have:

Experience within Financial Services, Professional Services, Technology, or a directly relevant area

Excellent leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Strong problem-solving with analytical skills

A desire to learn and be intellectually curious

The Program

Morgan Stanley’s 12-week paid Return to Work program is based in the Firm’s London or Glasgow office, and will run from 7 March to 27 May 2022. The program is an opportunity for experienced professionals to re-enter the workplace and continue their career in a high performing environment. During the program all participants will network with colleagues and senior leaders from across the Firm and will receive training and support to refresh and add to their skills, whilst working within a team.

At the end of the program participants will be ready to take the next step in their career with the possibility of a permanent role at Morgan Stanley. Program opportunities exist across the Firm and individuals will be placed in roles based on their skills, interests, and experience.

Application Process

To learn more about the program and to apply, please visit: www.morganstanley.com/returntowork by 30th October, 2021.