Baroness Karren Brady CBE shares her top tips for success in business

Karren Brady addresses the boardroom gender imbalance and her top tips to achieve an equal world.

Karren advises: “If you have passion, drive and an entrepreneurial spirit, being female shouldn’t prevent you from getting where you want to be, and sometimes we must have the determination not to let it.”

This year, Karren launched a new MBA with Arden University to unlock the potential of entrepreneurs (female entrepreneurs in particular) and combat gender imbalance in the boardroom. The MBA promotes so-called soft skills that champion a diversity of perspectives, such as personal communication, negotiation, self-development and character traits associated with emotional intelligence.

Always have a clear vision

Having worked in a male-dominated industry for many years, Karren’s top tips for women working to become boardroom ready are firstly to always have a clear vision of where you want to be. Karren explains the importance of this; “Not only will this help you plan the exact steps you need to take to get there, it will also give you a goal to focus on and this will help you stay determined when you encounter any struggles.”

Don’t dwell on mistakes

Secondly, Karren says that you must remember not to dwell on any short-term failures, “Missing a goal or making a mistake can feel like the end of the world, but we’re all human and we’re never going to get everything right the first time around.” The businesswoman advises that you can always learn lessons from any setbacks you may face and use these mistakes to spur you on.

Speak up and be heard

Karren states that you should never be afraid to speak up and be heard. “If you have a question, ask it. If you have an opinion, voice it.” From her experience, Karren says that we learn by asking questions and speaking up can be a good chance for you to make an impression with fellow colleagues.

Believe in yourself

Finally, Karren says that you should always stay true to yourself and believe in yourself. “This can sometimes be the biggest challenge of all, but you are where you are for a reason. Remember that – and make other people see that, too.”

For further information about the Karren Brady MBA, please visit https://arden.ac.uk/our-courses/distance-learning/postgraduate/mba/the-karren-brady-mba