10/01/2020
,

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed wins equal pay tribunal

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed wins equal pay tribunal

BBC

BBC presenter, Samira Ahmed has won her equal pay tribunal against her employer.

Ahmed, who hosted the audience feedback show Newswatch, claimed she was underpaid, when compared to Jeremy Vine’s salary for his work on Points of View.

Between 2008 and 2018, Vine was paid £3,000 per episode for presenting BBC’s Points of View. In contrast, Ahmed was paid £440 per episode of Newswatch.

The judgement said, “Her work on Newswatch was like Jeremy Vine’s work on Points of View under section 65(1) of the Equality Act 2010.”

During the tribunal, which ended in early November, Ahmed argued that she was owed almost £700,000 in back pay, saying she “could not understand how pay for me, a woman, could be so much lower than Jeremy Vine, a man, for presenting very similar programmesa and doing very similar work.”

However, the BBC argued that the two presenters were performing “very different roles.”

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

