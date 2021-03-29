Behind the Cover with Sheree Atcheson, Author of Demanding More

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

To launch the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed Sheree Atcheson, a leading Equity, Diversity and inclusion expert about her upcoming book, Demanding More.

Join Vanessa and Sheree as they discuss the hurdles companies face in inclusivity; whether movements such as Black Lives Matter has helped accelerate the pace of change; and how the book gives you a “backpack” of practical tips to improve diversity, inclusion and overcoming our own biases.

Demanding More is THE diversity and inclusion book you need to read. Moving beyond HR speak, this book clearly explains what diversity and inclusion are and what it means in the everyday experience of millions of people, both at work and in life. Sheree Atcheson, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Peakon and ex Monzo, draws on her experience as a young woman of colour in an overly white male tech environment; she lives and breathes the issues she writes about.

In Demanding More, she calls out the lack of awareness around privilege, unchecked and unconscious biases and details what intersectionality does to feelings of discrimination and disadvantage.

Demanding More is available from 3rd April 2021. You can pre-order a copy of Demanding More here.

About Sheree

Listed as one of the UK’s Top Most Influential Women in Tech & an international multi-award winner for her services to Diversity & Inclusion in industry, Sheree (@nirushika) is a Board-Appointed Global Ambassador, Women Who Code; Contributor, Forbes.

As a passionate advocate for gaining/retaining women in the industry, she launched & led the award-winning U.K. expansion of Women Who Code, since 2013.

As an industry leader, she has spoken at many global events, conferences and leadership sessions and is regularly profiled for her work, Sheree & her work have been featured in many publications, such as Forbes, FastCompany, Evening Standard, HuffPost, Business Post, Marie Claire, Wired, ComputerWeekly, The Guardian, Sunday Telegraph, Newsletter & many more.

The aim of her career is ensuring people are aware of the fantastic opportunities the industry has to offer & make certain that all humans are able to benefit from these & reach their full career potential.

Watch the interview below: