28/09/2021
Behind the Cover with Ann Hiatt, Author of Bet on Yourself: Recognize, Own, and Implement Breakthrough Opportunities

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the third in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed leadership strategist, Ann Hiatt, about her upcoming book, Bet On Yourself: Recognize, Own and Implement Breakthrough Opportunities.

Join Vanessa and Ann as they discuss working with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, all things entrepreneurship, leaving the safety of a corporate job to branch out on her own, career tips and mindset.

Whether you’re stuck in your current job, starting your first job and wondering how you can use it as a steppingstone towards your dream career, or mid-career and wanting to finally be recognized for promotion or a leadership role, Bet On Yourself is for you.

For the first time, Ann Hiatt shares both the daily habits and long-game strategies she learned working side-by-side for decades with the giants of technology at Amazon and Google.

Through clear guidance and incredible stories, Bet on Yourself will teach you:

  • How to define your abilities and speak up so that you can be recognized for the work that you do and the unique capabilities you bring to the table.
  • How to create opportunities for yourself when options appear limited and build a purposeful career regardless of your seniority or industry.
  • What it takes to build the confidence you need to build your dream career.
  • How to exchange your frustration over not getting the recognition you deserve for an empowered, actionable plan for taking control of your professional identity and get promoted.

These tried-and-true methods to take ordinary opportunities and create something extraordinary, and the leadership principles that guide the work of these celebrity CEOs, are directly applicable to your goals.

With a few consistent, daily habits you can build a future that exceeds your wildest expectations. No matter the opportunities available to you in your particular community or career stage, there is a path for you.

Bet On Yourself is available from 12 October 2021. You can pre-order a copy of Bet On Yourself here.

Watch the interview below

Inspirational Woman: Ann Hiatt | Leadership Strategist

Ann Hiatt is a leadership strategist who’s ex-Silicon Valley, with 15 years of experience as the Executive Business Partner for Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, and Eric Schmidt, CEO/Executive Chairman of Google.

She is committed to helping high performing CEOs obtain their ultimate dreams through strategic decision making and choses to only take 5 consulting clients at a time to ensure her ability for deep impact and availability. She currently works with CRM company Armadillo as NED and has spoken at business events across the globe, including a regular slot at SXSW.

READ ANN'S INTERVIEW HERE
Ann Hiatt
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

, ,
