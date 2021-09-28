Behind the Cover with Ann Hiatt, Author of Bet on Yourself: Recognize, Own, and Implement Breakthrough Opportunities

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the third in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed leadership strategist, Ann Hiatt, about her upcoming book, Bet On Yourself: Recognize, Own and Implement Breakthrough Opportunities.

Join Vanessa and Ann as they discuss working with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, all things entrepreneurship, leaving the safety of a corporate job to branch out on her own, career tips and mindset.

Whether you’re stuck in your current job, starting your first job and wondering how you can use it as a steppingstone towards your dream career, or mid-career and wanting to finally be recognized for promotion or a leadership role, Bet On Yourself is for you.

For the first time, Ann Hiatt shares both the daily habits and long-game strategies she learned working side-by-side for decades with the giants of technology at Amazon and Google.

Through clear guidance and incredible stories, Bet on Yourself will teach you:

How to define your abilities and speak up so that you can be recognized for the work that you do and the unique capabilities you bring to the table.

How to create opportunities for yourself when options appear limited and build a purposeful career regardless of your seniority or industry.

What it takes to build the confidence you need to build your dream career.

How to exchange your frustration over not getting the recognition you deserve for an empowered, actionable plan for taking control of your professional identity and get promoted.

These tried-and-true methods to take ordinary opportunities and create something extraordinary, and the leadership principles that guide the work of these celebrity CEOs, are directly applicable to your goals.

With a few consistent, daily habits you can build a future that exceeds your wildest expectations. No matter the opportunities available to you in your particular community or career stage, there is a path for you.

Bet On Yourself is available from 12 October 2021. You can pre-order a copy of Bet On Yourself here.

Watch the interview below