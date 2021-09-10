0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
10/09/2021
, , ,

Behind the Cover with Bianca Miller-Cole & Byron Cole, Authors of The Business Survival Kit

Home > Culture > Books > Behind the Cover with Bianca Miller-Cole & Byron Cole, Authors of The Business Survival Kit
The Business Survival Kit

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the second in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed serial entrepreneurs Bianca Miller-Cole and Byron Cole, about their upcoming book, The Business Survival Kit.

Join Vanessa, Bianca and Byron as they discuss passions, partnerships, living a nomadic lifestyle whilst juggling multiple businesses, and how they drew on their own experiences to create The Business Survival Kit.

In The Business Survival Kit, serial entrepreneurs Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole prepare you for the ride of your life. With straight-talking advice and insights from leading experts it will help you answer the fundamental question of whether you can handle being an entrepreneur in the first place and then help you navigate the inevitable ups and many downs that go hand in hand with that decision.

The Business Survival Kit is available from 23 September 2021. You can pre-order a copy of The Business Survival Kit here

Bianca Miller ColeAbout Bianca

Bianca Miller-Cole is an award-winning entrepreneur, workshop facilitator and public speaker. Bianca was runner up on the BBC Television program The Apprentice in 2014 and an expert on the Channel 4 programme ‘Save Well, Spend Better’. Bianca’s clients include Accenture, EY, Facebook, Google, Deloitte, Microsoft, CMS etc.

 Follow Bianca on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Byron ColeAbout Byron

Byron Cole is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor and mentor to entrepreneurs and students. He has been involved with 12 businesses as an investor, director or shareholder. Byron currently acts as an advisor to SME’s and his is a true ‘rags to riches’ story.

Follow Byron on Instagram and LinkedIn

Watch the interview below

Win a copy of The Business Survival Kit

WeAreTheCity have five copies of Bianca and Byron’s new book to giveaway for our readers!

If you would like to be in with a chance of winning a book, all you have to do is follow both Bianca and Byron on Instagram, then email us at [email protected]. Winners will be chosen at random on 24th September 2021. Winners will be notified via email.

Follow Bianca

Bianca Miller-Cole

Follow Byron

Byron Cole
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

10/09/2021

Win a copy of Bianca Miller-Cole & Byron Cole’s new book, The Business Survival Kit

, , ,
Diverse international and interracial group of standing women, international day of the girl, helen pankhurst
01/09/2021

Our top inspirational interviews for August

,
Recommended Read: The Business Survival Kit: Your No-BS Guide to Success | Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole
01/09/2021

Recommended Read: The Business Survival Kit: Your No-BS Guide to Success | Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole

Galentine's Day, group of diverse, happy women
30/07/2021

Our top inspirational interviews for July

Comment on this

X