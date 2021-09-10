Behind the Cover with Bianca Miller-Cole & Byron Cole, Authors of The Business Survival Kit

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the second in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed serial entrepreneurs Bianca Miller-Cole and Byron Cole, about their upcoming book, The Business Survival Kit.

Join Vanessa, Bianca and Byron as they discuss passions, partnerships, living a nomadic lifestyle whilst juggling multiple businesses, and how they drew on their own experiences to create The Business Survival Kit.

In The Business Survival Kit, serial entrepreneurs Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole prepare you for the ride of your life. With straight-talking advice and insights from leading experts it will help you answer the fundamental question of whether you can handle being an entrepreneur in the first place and then help you navigate the inevitable ups and many downs that go hand in hand with that decision.

The Business Survival Kit is available from 23 September 2021. You can pre-order a copy of The Business Survival Kit here.

About Bianca

Bianca Miller-Cole is an award-winning entrepreneur, workshop facilitator and public speaker. Bianca was runner up on the BBC Television program The Apprentice in 2014 and an expert on the Channel 4 programme ‘Save Well, Spend Better’. Bianca’s clients include Accenture, EY, Facebook, Google, Deloitte, Microsoft, CMS etc.

Follow Bianca on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn



About Byron

Byron Cole is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor and mentor to entrepreneurs and students. He has been involved with 12 businesses as an investor, director or shareholder. Byron currently acts as an advisor to SME’s and his is a true ‘rags to riches’ story.

Follow Byron on Instagram and LinkedIn

Watch the interview below