Behind the Cover with Jackie Weaver, Author of You Do Have the Authority Here!: #What Would Jackie Weaver Do?

In the fourth in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed viral internet sensation, Jackie Weaver, about her newly-released book, You Do Have The Authority Here! #What Would Jackie Weaver Do?
Join Vanessa and Jackie as they discuss Jackie’s new book, going viral and how to have your voice heard in the loudest of rooms.
For every woman who has endured that I-know-what’s-best-for-you tone, this is the audiobook for you. The feminist political icon we didn’t know we needed, the indomitable Jackie Weaver shares her own standing orders for life:
No-nonsense, witty and incisive, Jackie Weaver will show you that you do have the authority here. This is an essential handbook for getting things done without fuss, keeping cool in the face of adversity and pressing mute on the noise.
You Do Have The Authority Here! is out now. You can order a copy of You Do Have The Authority Here! here.
I have worked in the Parish and Town Council sector for 25 years having occupied various posts – Councillor; Clerk and for the greatest time – Chief Officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils.
My job includes providing guidance, support, training and representation for the 230 Councils in Cheshire and enabling them in turn to support their communities and deliver services on their behalf.
I am a qualified clerk; counsellor (specialising in bereavement) and mediator and feel that the knowledge and skills I have gained in those fields enable me to do my job better.
In recent months I have made numerous TV appearances on a diverse range of fora; The Last Leg, Steph’s Packed Lunch, Good Morning Britain and have done interviews on radio on a range of subjects; Governance; Diversity; Equality and Bullying.
I have a Twitter following of over 33k, a popular podcast with diverse guests such as Anton du Beke; Rev Kate Botley and Jack Whitehall and have recently published ‘You do have the authority here’ which I like to think of as a little book of common sense.