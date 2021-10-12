Behind the Cover with Jackie Weaver, Author of You Do Have the Authority Here!: #What Would Jackie Weaver Do?

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the fourth in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed viral internet sensation, Jackie Weaver, about her newly-released book, You Do Have The Authority Here! #What Would Jackie Weaver Do?

Join Vanessa and Jackie as they discuss Jackie’s new book, going viral and how to have your voice heard in the loudest of rooms.

For every woman who has endured that I-know-what’s-best-for-you tone, this is the audiobook for you. The feminist political icon we didn’t know we needed, the indomitable Jackie Weaver shares her own standing orders for life:

Zoom etiquette (don’t be another Julie’s iPad).

Asserting yourself in the workplace.

Making change in your local community.

Dealing with tiresome men who go on and on (and on).

No-nonsense, witty and incisive, Jackie Weaver will show you that you do have the authority here. This is an essential handbook for getting things done without fuss, keeping cool in the face of adversity and pressing mute on the noise.

You Do Have The Authority Here! is out now. You can order a copy of You Do Have The Authority Here! here.

Watch the interview below