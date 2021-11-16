Behind the Cover with Michelle Moore, Author of Real Wins

In the fifth in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed award-winning Leadership Coach, Author, Speaker & Educator, Michelle Moore, about her upcoming book, Real Wins.
Join Vanessa and Michelle as they discuss Michelle’s new book, asking uncomfortable questions, encouraging women to speak up, and transitioning into coaching.
Real Wins is an urgent call to action from one of the most influential women in sport.
In her unflinching style, Michelle Moore seeks to redress inequality at all levels and shows us how to challenge stereotypes and tired assumptions to transform our experiences and environments.
Through this timely, eye-opening insight into her experiences both on the track and in the boardroom, Michelle shows us how to face our fears, build resilience and find our own unique leadership style. She shares stories from athletes, leaders and many other inspiring people, as she redefines the relationship between identity and success for both individuals and organisations.
Giving you the practical strategies of self-awareness and resilience to run your own race, Real Wins will empower you to take responsibility for your own prejudices, actions and ultimate success. Michelle Moore tirelessly champions a brand of conscious leadership for a new age of sport and business. She is sought out by corporations, government bodies and international sports federations to help drive change and bring about personal and collective transformation.
Real Wins is available from 25 November 2021. You can pre-order a copy of Real Wins here.
Michelle Moore is an award-winning leadership coach, author, speaker and educator voted as one of the UK’s 50 Most ‘Influential Women in Sport’.
Based on a twenty year’ career in senior leadership roles across sport, government and education, her pioneering work and coaching and leadership programmes have transformed the lives of professionals, young people, athletes and the culture of many organisations.
Winner of the 2016 UK Precious Award for ‘Outstanding Woman in Sport’, a Football Black List award and an esteemed national Change Maker award. Michelle is a globally recognised executive on leadership, race equity and sport for development.
A sought after experienced speaker and moderator hosting events and delivering keynotes for The University of Cambridge, The NBA, and UNICEF UK. She has chaired events at the United Nations and presented to the House of Lords. Michelle makes regular appearances for top tier media outlets including BBC Radio 4, TRT World, Channel 4, BBC World Service Sportshour and been featured in The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Independent. Michelle is a regular contributor on BBC radio.
Michelle combines her campaigning roles with board positions for SportsAid, a Sport England Talent Inclusion Advisory Board member and is commissioner for The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket. She is a senior honorary associate lecturer at the University of Worcester.
Michelle’s book Real Wins will be on sale from November 25 2021.