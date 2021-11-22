Behind the Cover with Sonya Barlow, Author of Unprepared to Entrepreneur: A Method to the Madness of Starting Your Own Business

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the sixth in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed Founder and CEO of Like Minded Females and Rising Star alumni, Sonya Barlow about her new book, Unprepared to Entrepreneur: A Method to the Madness of Starting Your Own Business.

Join Vanessa and Sonya as they discuss Sonya’s new book, mentoring, being bold and building communities.

Times have changed: you can launch a successful enterprise with your phone, sell through social media and tap into a whole world of opportunities.

Unprepared to Entrepreneur is an honest guide to launching your own business, sharing real stories from real people who have tested, failed and won at business. It profiles the underdogs, those who brainstormed ideas whilst travelling on the bus, started a business from their phone and managed to create three income streams whilst maintaining a full-time job in the city to show you that you can do it too. From a working Google doc as your business plan, to ideation strategies that live and die off Instagram engagement; they won’t teach you this at business school.

Sonya Barlow takes a look at the resilience needed to make it in business, the incredible tax on mental health and the non-negotiable steps to creating a viable business. This is the ultimate guide to side hustling, freelancing and entrepreneurial freedom of the future.

Unprepared to Entrepreneur is out now. You can get your copy here.

Watch the interview below