The benefits of breastfeeding | World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week will be celebrated August 03-09, 2020.

Launched over 25 years ago, World Breastfeeding Week is an annual event dedicated to breastfeeding celebration, education, and advocacy. It is spearheaded by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Advocacy (WABA), in close partnership with organisations like UNICEF, the WHO, and La Leche League.

As a perfectly-created food for babies, breast milk has the ideal blend of vitamins, proteins, and fats that a baby needs – and it even adjusts on a near-daily basis to meet the unique needs of each individual baby.

The optimal nutritional balance of breast milk leads to improved health outcomes, but even the most educated breastfeeding enthusiast may find some of these effects surprising. This infographic from Mom Loves Best highlights the benefits of breastfeeding:

