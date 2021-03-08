Black British Business Awards launches membership programme to support Black business owners

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) have launched a membership programme to support Black business owners.

Announced on International Women’s Day, the Enterprise Academy is a membership community providing support for UK Black entrepreneurs.

Ethnic minority entrepreneurs and businesses contribute at least £74 billion a year into the UK economy. However, according to a report published by the British Business Bank (BBB) and Oliver Wyman, Black entrepreneurs report lower turnovers and profits than their white counterparts and ethnic minority entrepreneurs face ‘persistent disparities in business outcome’ due to a myriad of factors including different access to finance, lack of representation in senior ranks and discrimination. Despite the fact that ethnic minority businesses have provided major contributions to combatting the coronavirus crisis, research shows these individuals are two to three times more likely to die from Covid-19. As a result, minority ethnic businesses face disproportionally more pressure during the pandemic and in the economic fallout it brings with it.

To help boost Black business and level the playing field in the UK, the Enterprise Academy which will provide Black entrepreneurs access to expert-led workshops, practical seminars and have negotiated discounts on essential resources and tools to build, scale-up and accelerate their businesses while being part of a formidable community for advocacy and change. Black businesses owners can join Enterprise Academy here.

Speaking about the programme, Melanie Eusebe, Chair and Co-founder of the Black British Business Awards said, “The impact of Brexit and the ongoing pandemic have exacerbated pre-existing socio-economic inequalities.”

“Whilst furloughing has helped big business, many small business owners are struggling to stay afloat.”

“The Enterprise Academy will equip Black entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to navigate the right business support, build connections within a community and maximise their scope and commercial impact.”

“As we emerge from the crisis, we must ensure that SMEs are provided with support and investment to play their leading role in the UK’s economic recovery”.

The BBBAwards will launch the Enterprise Academy with a virtual event on 11th March 2021 to discuss how Brexit and Covid-19 are impacting Black owned businesses.

