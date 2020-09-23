21/10/2020: Black History Month 2020: An Evening with Jeffrey Boakye | York St John University

Join Jeffrey Boakye as he discusses race and identity politics with Dr Fraser Mann for Black History Month.
In this exclusive Black History Month event Jeffrey Boakye, author of Black, Listed: Black British Culture Explored, will join Dr Fraser Mann, Senior Lecturer in Literature at York St John University, for a challenging and insightful dialogue surrounding issues of racism and social justice. Jeffrey will examine the positioning and perception of black identity in a postcolonial society, as well as the nuances of institutional racism and subconscious bias.
Jeffrey Boakye is a writer and teacher originally from Brixton, London. He has a particular interest in issues surrounding education, race and popular culture. He is the author of Hold Tight: Black Masculinity, Millennials, and the Meaning of Grime and Black, Listed: Black British Culture Explored. His next book, I Heard What You Said, is an exploration of race in education. Jeffrey lives in Yorkshire with his wife and two sons.
