21/10/2020: Black History Month 2020: An Evening with Jeffrey Boakye | York St John University

In this exclusive Black History Month event Jeffrey Boakye, author of Black, Listed: Black British Culture Explored, will join Dr Fraser Mann, Senior Lecturer in Literature at York St John University, for a challenging and insightful dialogue surrounding issues of racism and social justice. Jeffrey will examine the positioning and perception of black identity in a postcolonial society, as well as the nuances of institutional racism and subconscious bias.

Jeffrey Boakye is a writer and teacher originally from Brixton, London. He has a particular interest in issues surrounding education, race and popular culture. He is the author of Hold Tight: Black Masculinity, Millennials, and the Meaning of Grime and Black, Listed: Black British Culture Explored. His next book, I Heard What You Said, is an exploration of race in education. Jeffrey lives in Yorkshire with his wife and two sons.

