BMW UK & British Vogue join forces to launch scholarship programme

BMW UK and British Vogue have joined forces to launch the first BMW UK/ British Vogue Scholarship Programme.

This unique opportunity will consist of a four-month paid scholarship placement, with the first placement beginning February 2021, across both British Vogue’s offices in central London and BMW UK’s offices in London and Farnborough.

To encourage applications from a broad range of 18-24 year old candidates, with diverse skills, these iconic brands have partnered with a number of organisations, charities and academies to promote the scholarship including; Access Aspiration, Brixton Finishing School, Lecture in Progress, The Dots and BYP Network.

Applications are now open and the three successful candidates will undertake the four-month paid placement with the British Vogue Publishing and BMW UK Marketing departments. British Vogue and BMW will coach and develop the successful candidate by providing mentors, projects to collaboratively work on, training to develop their true potential and introductions to key departments across both businesses.

During the scholarship within the British Vogue publishing team, the candidate will gain experience working in the most coveted advertising department. Candidates can expect to develop a strong understanding of the world of magazine publishing and exposure to events through this hands-on experience working with a dynamic print and digital sales team.

Working within the Marketing Department at BMW UK, the successful candidate will gain experience across the Experiential, Partnerships and Social Media teams. Candidates can expect to gain hands-on experience working with the communications and experiential agencies, on-site at flagship events as well as in the Farnborough HQ.

Speaking about the partnership, Michelle Roberts, Marketing Director at BMW UK said, “We’re proud to launch this brand-new Scholarship Programme in partnership with British Vogue at a time when young people are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of training and employment.”

“BMW has a long history of fostering emerging talent and driving inclusivity across all aspects of our business – from marketing disciplines to automotive design, bringing young people into fulfilling engineering and technology careers including our game changing “Girls Go Technical” work experience programme.”

“Our ambition is to attract a much broader range of people to the automotive industry and this scholarship is another step on our journey to delivering this.”

“This scheme offers three young people with ambition, a creative eye and keen attention to detail the unique opportunity to kick-start their career with two of the UK’s market-leading brands.”

Vanessa Kingori, Publishing Director of British Vogue added, “I am especially excited to bring this project to life with BMW.”

“Our aim is to initiate new paths for potential future leaders.”

“The world of work is changing, it is vital that we go beyond traditional routes to develop fresh opportunities and encourage a range of perspectives into business and creative industries.”

“The ideal applicants will be interested in fields aligned to Marketing, Communications, Advertising and Media.”

“We are looking for candidates who will work hard and harness this unique opportunity to transform their futures and become potential forces for change.”

The BMW UK/ British Vogue Scholarship Programme is part of British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ initiative which focuses on celebrating the people, organisations and ideas deemed to be forces of positive change. It aims to reach new audiences and celebrate the positive transformation as a result of important conversations around diversity and inclusivity.

The Scholarship Programme offers the successful candidate an opportunity to immerse themselves in all things British Vogue and BMW. The deadline for the scholarship application is Friday 11th December.

For more information visit: https://condenastuk.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/British-Vogue-X-BMW-UK-Scholarship-Programme/2333

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.