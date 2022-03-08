Business leaders: flexibility for everyone contributes to gender equality in the workplace, without affecting your bottom line

By Rae Morgan, Principal Consultant at Wilson Fletcher

International Women’s Day rolls around so quickly each year, doesn’t it?

The flood of reports that pop up around this time each year outline ‘promise’ on the one hand and ‘still a way to go’ on the other. The same statistics brandished by companies as proof of progress are equally proof of the need to do more for many of the individuals covered by those figures.

It is useful as a prompt for public debate, certainly: another chance to ask ourselves ‘what’s a workable solution, and for whom?’ The solutions do exist (ask any woman), but in a world where the male experience is still seen as the default, it can be frustrating to still be making a case for them. To be ‘hoping’ for change where that change is branded as ‘not good for business’.

The pandemic (of gender inequality)

The pandemic’s been dreadful, of this there is no doubt. Additionally, for women, it has set gender equality back by 25 years, based on stay-at-home care and housekeeping falling disproportionately to them. I’ve heard the arguments for the view that the person in the household that earns the least should be the one to pick up that slack. When the gender pay gap, time out of work for childbirth, and a society that continues to recognise the efforts of men above that of their equally competent female counterparts is taken into account, you can see how systemically unfair that is.

That same report, from the UN, reveals that women put in a full day more per week of childcare than men: unpaid care work that doesn’t play well with any other job(s). Attempting even the basics of homeschooling whilst remaining productive at work leaves us with The Shivers at best and at worst with PTSD. Let’s not do that again.

But prior to the pandemic it wasn’t such a different picture, not really. According to the report ‘Improving Women’s Progression in the Workplace: Evidence Briefing on Barriers and Facilitators’ devised by the Government Equalities Office and The Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, ‘Women’s progression in the workplace continues to be held back by tensions between current ways of organising work and caring responsibilities.’ And whilst women with caring responsibilities make up a large proportion of the people facing these challenges, it’s inadvertently narrowing to only think about it in only those terms. Perhaps one of the few things to be gifted by the pandemic is the opportunity to reset — start asking the right questions to stop ourselves sliding back into old patterns that didn’t really work for most people.

Practical steps

At Wilson Fletcher, a consultancy dominated by women (our leadership team is 2:1 women:men, and the picture is similar across the business), we have long extolled the business case for going to a 4-day week. We’ve found it super-charges the work we do in the office, not least because we have more energy for it, but also because we don’t ever languish in the sprawling days: we’re far more fired up to deliver impactful work to tight deadlines and are more equipped to do so. We’ve made commitments and choices to support this — there’s a social contract of sorts. As individuals we get a day back per week to recharge and use for whatever we want, in return the business must be thriving and doing better work than it ever did before. Seems unbelievable, but you only have to ask our recent clients if they felt underserved to appreciate the reality of it. It can be challenging to compute — even more so to adopt — but, having done this for three years already we’re pleased to say that for Wilson Fletcher it’s been a game changer. It’s likewise been great to see the model making its way into more workplaces, too.

It’s also no surprise that this helps those of us navigate lives with young families — that extra day to get ahead — but WF adopted flexible working hours long ago and a thoughtful approach to working locations (more on that in a moment). It’s a package of flexibility that focuses on the best way to work for each person whilst never compromising on the service to clients — and being considerate of the needs of our colleagues. Because I can be, and am, responsible to my family and my working team without feeling like either has to suffer.

We work a normal business day (no extended hours here thank you very much) but our core hours are from 10am until 4pm. Start early or finish later, whatever suits you that day. For me, it means I can drop my kids off at the start of the school day for the first time in years — without a herculean effort to bundle everyone out the door to breakfast club with all the stuff they need by 7.30am. For others it means an exercise class to start the day, a blustery dog walk or just a much needed lie in.