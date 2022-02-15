Calling all black female founders! Showcase yourself & your business on the Black Female Founders List

Calling all black female founders! Apply for The Black Female Founders List, showcasing all the UK-based black female founders.

The Black Female Founder initiative is aiming to improve the funding numbers for black female founders in 2022, by connecting them with investors.

Why apply?

Are you tired of the ‘no pipeline’ rhetoric? We sure are! Over the past couple of years, there has been many lists published of investors who invest in minority leaders. Let’s try something different and make it easier for investors to find you!

Why only black female founders?

Why not?!

Why should I do join the list?

There are investors who are unsatisfied with the status quo and want to facilitate change! Nina Patel & Rupa Popat of Alma Angels, amongst others, are committed to ensuring that this list will be distributed to investors committed to investing in black female founders. So whether you are raising or just want to start building relationships ahead of a future raise, let’s show the world we are here and we have value!

Entry criteria

Must be a black (African, Caribbean, or mixed) woman

Must be a founder or co-founder

Must have a UK registered company founded in the past 5 years i.e. after 01.01.2017

Must be SEIS or EIS eligible

Must have a pitch deck + financial projections

Must be a tech company, significantly tech-enabled or have a scalable product i.e. no consultancies or one-man businesses

Apply below* or share with the black female founders you know. Let’s move the needle!

*Applications close on 18 February 2022