Calling all black female founders! Showcase yourself & your business on the Black Female Founders List

The Black Female Founder initiative is aiming to improve the funding numbers for black female founders in 2022, by connecting them with investors.
Are you tired of the ‘no pipeline’ rhetoric? We sure are! Over the past couple of years, there has been many lists published of investors who invest in minority leaders. Let’s try something different and make it easier for investors to find you!
Why not?!
There are investors who are unsatisfied with the status quo and want to facilitate change! Nina Patel & Rupa Popat of Alma Angels, amongst others, are committed to ensuring that this list will be distributed to investors committed to investing in black female founders. So whether you are raising or just want to start building relationships ahead of a future raise, let’s show the world we are here and we have value!
Apply below* or share with the black female founders you know. Let’s move the needle!
*Applications close on 18 February 2022
Make your request to access the form today and share it with other investors!