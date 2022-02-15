0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
15/02/2022
, , ,

Calling all black female founders! Showcase yourself & your business on the Black Female Founders List

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Calling all black female founders! Showcase yourself & your business on the Black Female Founders List
close up of beautiful young smiling professional black african business woman, coworkers hold a meeting in background, black female founders list

Calling all black female founders! Apply for The Black Female Founders List, showcasing all the UK-based black female founders.

The Black Female Founder initiative is aiming to improve the funding numbers for black female founders in 2022, by connecting them with investors. 

Why apply?

Are you tired of the ‘no pipeline’ rhetoric? We sure are! Over the past couple of years, there has been many lists published of investors who invest in minority leaders. Let’s try something different and make it easier for investors to find you!

Why only black female founders?

Why not?!

Why should I do join the list?

There are investors who are unsatisfied with the status quo and want to facilitate change! Nina Patel & Rupa Popat of Alma Angels, amongst others, are committed to ensuring that this list will be distributed to investors committed to investing in black female founders. So whether you are raising or just want to start building relationships ahead of a future raise, let’s show the world we are here and we have value!

Entry criteria

  • Must be a black (African, Caribbean, or mixed) woman
  • Must be a founder or co-founder
  • Must have a UK registered company founded in the past 5 years i.e. after 01.01.2017
  • Must be SEIS or EIS eligible
  • Must have a pitch deck + financial projections
  • Must be a tech company, significantly tech-enabled or have a scalable product i.e. no consultancies or one-man businesses

Apply below* or share with the black female founders you know. Let’s move the needle!

*Applications close on 18 February 2022

APPLY NOW
One Tech World Ad Banner (1)

Looking to invest?

Make your request to access the form today and share it with other investors!

REQUEST ACCESS

Read more like this

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Anna Priadka
15/02/2022

Inspirational Woman: Anna Priadka | Founder, Fiils

,
Natasha Glover featured
11/02/2022

Inspirational Woman: Natasha Glover | Solicitor & Founder, Brown Skin Dark Lips

,
Michelle Morgan featured
09/02/2022

Inspirational Woman: Michelle Morgan | Entrepreneur, Author & Mental Health First Aid England Ambassador

,
Portrait of nice attractive intelligent stylish cheerful leader company founder folded arms on roof outside outdoor sunny day, The 200 Billion Club
08/02/2022

The 200 Billion Club launch unique programme to elevate UK female founders

, ,

Comment on this

X