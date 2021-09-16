Calling all female founders! Boost your business to the next level with the HSBC ROAR programme

You have 0 items in your cart
The HSBC ROAR programme, brought to you by HSBC and AllBright, has been specifically designed to take you there.
The HSBC ROAR programme is a joint commitment to supporting female founders looking to scale their businesses. HSBC and AllBright will provide the tools, connections and confidence you need to truly supercharge your business – all in one place and all for FREE.
Over a three month course program, applicants will be invited to attend an exclusive, 1.5 hour virtual masterclass, hosted by a renowned female entrepreneur in each of HSBC’s key regions, such as Hong Kong SAR, UK and US.