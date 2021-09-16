0
16/09/2021
Calling all female founders! Boost your business to the next level with the HSBC ROAR programme

AllBright x HSBC ROAR Programme

Calling all female founders! Are you ready to boost your business to the next level?

The HSBC ROAR programme, brought to you by HSBC and AllBright, has been specifically designed to take you there. 

The HSBC ROAR programme is a joint commitment to supporting female founders looking to scale their businesses. HSBC and AllBright will provide the tools, connections and confidence you need to truly supercharge your business – all in one place and all for FREE. 

Successful applicants to the HSBC ROAR programme will be connected to inspirational female entrepreneurs, supported by qualified Executive Coaches, and prepared by leading Venture Capitalists to scale your business to new horizons.

Over a three month course program, applicants will be invited to attend an exclusive, 1.5 hour virtual masterclass, hosted by a renowned female entrepreneur in each of HSBC’s key regions, such as Hong Kong SAR, UK and US.

Intrigued? Find out more about the programme and how to apply below

APPLY NOW

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

, , ,
