How you can be a better LGBT ally at work | WeAreTheCity
11/02/2020
How you can be a better LGBT ally at work

Shockingly recent statistics show the extent to which homophobia, transphobia and biphobia still exists in society today.

One in five people have admitted to making offensive remarks about LGBT people in the last year while 63 per cent of people who have heard offensive remarks aimed at LGBT people didn’t do anything about it. Of these people, 57 per cent said they were too scared to say anything, while 49 per cent were worried that people might assume they are gay too if they did.

Totaljobs have created the below guide to highlight how colleagues can act as LGBT allies in the working environment – to help prevent and stand up to discrimination against LGBT co-workers:

LGBT ally

Image Credit: Totaljobs

,
,
,

