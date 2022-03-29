0
29/03/2022
Can you help Founders4schools build a brighter future for children? Make a pledge today!

Can you help Founders4schools build a brighter future for children? Make a pledge today!

Founders4schools have the opportunity to secure £20,000 in matched funding from leading child poverty charity, The Childhood Trust, if they can secure £20,000 in pledges* by 5pm on Friday 01 April 2022. That means every £100 donation will be doubled.

Unemployment levels for 16-24 year olds in London remain higher than anywhere else in England. This funding will be critical in Founders4schools’ efforts to scale engagement across London, supporting up to 20,000 young people most at risk of being NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training). 

Right now, *pledges are simply promises of a donation, but the donation will not need to be processed until the campaign closes in mid June. If you are able to support Founders4schools, please make a pledge below.

Founders4Schools is an award-winning charity that connects young people and their educators with a network of inspirational volunteer role models who share their career stories to better inform young people about the world of work so they make better decisions about their future careers. They do this to improve the employment chances of young people and support businesses in developing their talent pipeline.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

