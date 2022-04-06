Can you help save seats at school for girls around the world? Help Right to Play get more girls into education

About Right to Play

For more than 20 years, Right To Play has worked in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth to help children to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, keep themselves safe from disease, and heal from the harsh realities of war and abuse.

Right To Play has grown to reach 2.35 million children in 15 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Canada. They create positive and safe environments where children can learn and succeed, and use play in all its forms to provide rich and engaged learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom.

Their vision is to empower children with the confidence and knowledge they need to rise above adversity and become positive forces of change.