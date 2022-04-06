0
06/04/2022
, ,

Can you help save seats at school for girls around the world? Help Right to Play get more girls into education

Save Her Seat - Right to Play campaign

Can you help save seats at school for girls around the world?

Worldwide, 129 million girls are out of school. 

Three quarters of children denied their seat in school are girls. In many countries girls who do attend school are much less likely to graduate than boys. To millions of girls around the world, a seat in school is everything. 

That’s why we are supporting Right To Play’s Save Her Seat Campaign. 

A seat in school is a safe space for a girl to learn and play

A seat gives her the power to resist exploitation, discrimination and violence

A seat is the key to unlocking her confidence and potential

Just £30 can save a girl’s seat in school for a full academic year.

Donate before 30 June and the UK government will double every pound you give.

About Right to Play

For more than 20 years, Right To Play has worked in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth to help children to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, keep themselves safe from disease, and heal from the harsh realities of war and abuse.

Right To Play has grown to reach 2.35 million children in 15 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Canada. They create positive and safe environments where children can learn and succeed, and use play in all its forms to provide rich and engaged learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom.

Their vision is to empower children with the confidence and knowledge they need to rise above adversity and become positive forces of change.

