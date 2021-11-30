Can you help WeAreTheCity & Hestia support families in refuges this Christmas?

On Christmas morning this year, over 370 women and children will wake up and spend the day in one of the refuges run by our charity partner Hestia as they recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.

A recent survey by Hestia found that nine out of ten mums said their child’s safety was a key factor to leave their abusive relationship. More than half of the mums who took part said their child had faced physical, verbal, and emotional abuse themselves.

We Are the City has proudly supported Hestia and they spoke at our latest Gender Network Event. For one week only all donations to Hestia via this link will be doubled! This is a chance for you to show your personal support and have twice the impact.

For many of the families supported by Hestia this is a critical point in their journey to recovery. Together we can help these women and children begin to recover and look forward to a life beyond crisis.