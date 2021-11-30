0
30/11/2021
30/11/2021

Can you help WeAreTheCity & Hestia support families in refuges this Christmas?

Hestia match-funding campaign

On Christmas morning this year, over 370 women and children will wake up and spend the day in one of the refuges run by our charity partner Hestia as they recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.

A recent survey by Hestia found that nine out of ten mums said their child’s safety was a key factor to leave their abusive relationship. More than half of the mums who took part said their child had faced physical, verbal, and emotional abuse themselves.

We Are the City has proudly supported Hestia and they spoke at our latest Gender Network Event. For one week only all donations to Hestia via this link will be doubled! This is a chance for you to show your personal support and have twice the impact.

For many of the families supported by Hestia this is a critical point in their journey to recovery. Together we can help these women and children begin to recover and look forward to a life beyond crisis.

How can your donation can help?

£25

could provide a “Creativity Pack” of for children arriving at a domestic abuse refuge

£25

could provide a “Creativity Pack” of for children arriving at a domestic abuse refuge

£170

could cover costs for a fun day trip for all the families in a refuge 

£170

could cover costs for a fun day trip for all the families in a refuge 

£300

could fund a playroom revamp  

£300

could fund a playroom revamp  

£550

could dedicated children and family worker in a refuge for a week

£550

could dedicated children and family worker in a refuge for a week

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

