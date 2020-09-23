Celebrate Bi-Visibility Day ǀ 23rd September 2020

Bi-Visibility Day has been celebrated around the world since 1999 and the aim is to highlight ‘biphobia and to help people find the bisexual community.’

In the run up to the day itself, there are a number of different events to participate in throughout the UK. In Leeds, there is an evening workshop to promote bisexual visibility in the workplace; a bi exhibition and stalls in the student campuses. In London, there are a number of discussions, meetings and drinks events taking place.

The Equality Network is also inviting people to wear a bisexual t-shirt for the day to see how they are perceived when they are very ‘visibly bisexual’. The hope is for people to share their stories and ‘inspire and inform people about what they can expect’ when they come out as bisexual.

The celebration is not just limited to the UK, but has extended across the world and there will be events and celebrations taking place in America, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and many more.

There will also be an online and social media presence for the day, with a mass bi-tweeting and special editions of the Bi Community News magazine will be released.

In previous years, events included picnic, stalls, afternoon teas as well as discussions and panel meetings.

The day itself is the product of three bisexual rights activist from America – Wendy Curry, Michael Page and Gigi Raven Wilbur. With regards to the day and the reasons behind it, Wilbur said, “The gay and lesbian community has grown in strength and visibility. The bisexual community also has grown in strength but in many ways we are still invisible. I too have been conditioned by society to automatically label a couple walking hand in hand as either straight or gay, depending on the perceived gender of each person.”

To find out more about the events taking place in your city, or for more information, please click here.

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.